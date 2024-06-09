Pakistan pace quartet bundle India out for 119

Pakistan bowled out India for 119 in their World Cup Group A match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each as India were dismissed with a full over remaining of their alloted 20.

Rishabh Pant's 42 from 31 balls gives the Indians some sort of total to defend on what is a tricky surface at the New York venue after they lost openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply.

But Pakistan will sense the chance to bounce back in style from their shock loss to the USA with a victory over their old rivals.

Rain delayed the start of the game, played in front of a packed 34,000 fans, the huge majority of whom were backing the tournament favourites India.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl and their was a huge roar when Rohit clipped Shaheen Shah Afridi's third ball of the day over mid-wicket for six.

But after just one over, the rain returned forcing a 36-minute delay and when play resumed Pakistan's attack gor the start they had dreamt of.

Naseem Shah removed Kohli with the the third ball back, the Indian opener reaching at a wide delivery and finding Usman Khan at point.,

Rohit tried to put Afridi off the midwicket boundary again but this time he was caught by Haris Rauf in the deep to leave India at 19-2 with both star openers gone.

The tricky surface, along with consistent bowling from Pakistan, made runs hard to come by, but India were still looking in decent shape when Shivan Dube went in the 14th over leaving his team on 95-5.

But only 19 more runs were added for the last five wickets and India will be annoyed to lose their final wicket to a run out when a misunderstanding left Arshdeep Singh stranded and the opportunity to add to the total in the final over was lost.