With Pakistan opener in the books, India focused on Dutch

Sports

Reuters
26 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 03:53 pm

Related News

With Pakistan opener in the books, India focused on Dutch

India are able to breathe a bit easier after getting their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan out of the way but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey says there is no danger of letting the intensity drop for their Super 12 match against the Netherlands.

Reuters
26 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 03:53 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India are able to breathe a bit easier after getting their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan out of the way but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey says there is no danger of letting the intensity drop for their Super 12 match against the Netherlands.

The tournament's most anticipated match-up between arch-rivals India and Pakistan lived up to its billing on Sunday, delivering a thriller which India won thanks to the genius of Virat Kohli. 

Mhambrey told reporters India had turned the page on that victory and were focused on Thursday's game against the Dutch, who they will meet for the first time in this format.

"We knew the hype around it. We knew it's always going to be a high intensity and big clash," he said on Wednesday.

"Having such games done and dusted in the first phase itself, it's good.

"Had it been the third or fourth game, it could have had some effect on the following games.

"Having this game out of our group, it's good."

The Netherlands are not expected to present inaugural champions India with as many problems as Pakistan did but Mhambrey said they would not take the minnows lightly.

"Every game from here is important," the former India bowler said.

"Every team that's part of the tournament has worked its way up, has done something good and that's the reason they are here, and we take it like that."

Kohli proved his class with one of the greatest T20 knocks on Sunday but Arshdeep Singh was the unsung hero, his 3-32 including the prized wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and their batting lynchpin Mohammad Rizwan.

Mhambrey was impressed by the left-arm seamer's ability to cope with the pressure of bowling in the powerplay and death overs.

"The composure he's shown, the clarity of thought process that he's shown, he's a great kid," Mhambrey said.

"[His] ability to handle pressure is phenomenal and I am not really surprised the way he bowled in the first game.

"We have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a good future for us."

T20 World Cup

India Cricket Team / Netherlands Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

9h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

7h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

45m | Videos
Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

20h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

21h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak