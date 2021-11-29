Pakistan look comfortable with their chase at Tea

Hard to imagine a more perfect session for Pakistan. They ran through the tail and then kept Bangladesh at bay for the second half.

Pakistan needed around an hour post lunch to remove the last four Bangladesh wickets and conceded just 42 runs in the process.

Chasing 202, the Pakistan openers haven't put a foot wrong.

164 runs needed in four sessions and Pakistan are in the driver's seat.

Bangladesh have much work to do in the final session to keep their hopes alive on Day 5.

Earlier, Pakistan bowled Bangladesh out for 157 runs in the Tigers' second innings.

While Liton Das picked up a half century, Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged 5 Tiger batters to his wicket list.

Pakistan: 38-0 (12 ov)