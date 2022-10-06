Pakistan chief selector breaks silence on Mohammad Amir's future

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Pakistan chief selector breaks silence on Mohammad Amir's future

It has been over a year since the change in the management, but Amir is yet to make a return to the side. Earlier this week, the PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim was asked about the future of the star pacer, following which he finally broke silence about Amir.

Hindustan Times
06 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Over the past couple of years, Mohammad Amir has not been considered for selection for Pakistan. The left-arm pacer made his last international appearance in August 2020 during a T20I against England; a few months later, he had announced his international retirement and made himself unavailable for selection. However, Amir had insisted at the time that he would be available for consideration when then-PCB management ends its tenure.

It has been over a year since the change in the management, but Amir is yet to make a return to the side. Earlier this week, the PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim was asked about the future of the star pacer, following which he finally broke silence about Amir.

Wasim revealed that Amir has "taken retirement" from international cricket, and thus, he couldn't be considered.

"My work is to select from players who are available for selection. Unfortunately, Mohammad Amir never made himself available in my tenure. He has taken retirement, so I never talked about him. When he is not available, what can I say. The rest, who are available, we do talk about them and consider them. But there is no such policy," Wasim said on Pakistan journalist Hafiz Muhammad Imran's channel.

Last month, Mohammad Amir drew severe backlash from fans when he tweeted 'chief selector ki cheap selection' after Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad was announced. The tweet was a direct dig at Muhammad Wasim as Amir was excluded from the 15-member squad.

Pakistan will return to action in the T20I tri-series featuring New Zealand and Bangladesh, which begins on 7  October. The Babar Azam-led side would be aiming at improving its performances in the middle-order after the batters failed to step up in the seven-match T20I series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-4.

The side begins its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on 23 October.

Cricket

Mohammad Amir / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

4h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

8h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

21h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

23h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code