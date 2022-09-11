Pakistan bowl first in Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka are playing with the same XI while Pakistan made two changes. 

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first in the all-important Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai.

Sri Lanka are playing with the same XI while Pakistan made two changes. 

Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah return to the playing XI.

A resurgent Sri Lanka could stunningly add to their five Asia Cup titles when they take on Pakistan in the final of the 2022 tournament on Sunday.

Sri Lanka had started off by being thrashed by Afghanistan and that, coupled with their recent struggles to remain competitive in international cricket, had led to many ruling them out of contention for even making the Super 4. And yet, they have gone on to beat Bangladesh and even seven-time champions India en route to the final.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are targeting their third Asia Cup title and their first in a decade. They might draw solace from the fact that they had benched two of their key players namely Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan playing XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka playing XI: 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

11h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

11h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

10h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

12h | Panorama

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

2h | Videos
Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

2h | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

3h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

3h | Videos

