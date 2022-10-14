Pakistan beat hosts NZ by 5 wickets in tri-series final

Pakistan beat hosts New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation series by five wickets in Christchurch. Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed starred for Pakistan as they finished the 164-run chase with three balls to spare.

Kane Williamson (59 off 38) returned to form with the bat for the hosts. There were contributions from Glenn Phillips (29 off 22), Mark Chapman (25 off 19) and Jimmy Neesham (17 off 10) as well as New Zealand posted 163 for seven. Rauf (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan's run rate was under seven an over when they lost their third wicket in the 12th over but quick-fire knocks from Nawaz (38 off 22), Haider (31 off 15) and Iftikhar (25* off 14) ensured that Pakistan chased the total down.

Michael Bracewell was outstanding again with his two for 14. He was named the player of the series. Nawaz bagged the player-of-the-final award.