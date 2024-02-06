Pacers power Chattogram to victory over Barishal

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Bruce hit a fifty and BPL debutant Josh Brown played a handy knock of 38 off 23.

Photo: Chattogram Challengers
Photo: Chattogram Challengers

Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Bilal Khan shared six wickets among them to power Chattogram Challengers to a superb victory over a star-studded Fortune Barishal by 16 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 in Mirpur on Tuesday. 

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Bruce hit a fifty and BPL debutant Josh Brown played a handy knock of 38 off 23.

More to follow..

