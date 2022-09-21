Our next target is the Asian Cup: Kazi Salahuddin

Sports

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:20 pm

The SAFF Women's Championship winning team returned home on Wednesday and a special open-deck bus carried the members of the team from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters. After the team reached the BFF house, a press conference was held where its president Kazi Salahuddin spoke about 'bigger future plans'.

"We are thinking about the next step," said the BFF president. "Now that Bangladesh have won the SAFF Championship, we have to look ahead now. We have to play bigger teams like Japan, Korea, Thailand. We may lose by big margins but we have to learn. If we can't do that, this victory will be meaningless."

"We now have to think about the [AFC] Asian Cup. I've already spoken to the tactical director and we are looking at the bigger picture," he added.

Earlier in the day, he heaped praise on the footballers and also spoke about 'long-term plans'. "Hard work paid off. But our target is far bigger and we will build our team according to that," he stated.

