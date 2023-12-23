Osimhen extends contract with Napoli till 2026

Sports

AFP
23 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 10:03 pm

"Victor and Napoli together until 2026," said Napoli on social media, alongside a picture of the Nigerian international striker signing the new deal alongside club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Victor Osimhen has signed a contract extension with Napoli until 2026, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

"Victor and Napoli together until 2026," said Napoli on social media, alongside a picture of the Nigerian international striker signing the new deal alongside club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Napoli have not revealed any details of the new contract but Italian media report that a release clause worth between 120 million and 130 million euros ($132 million and $143 million) has been inserted to ensure the club do not lose their star player to Premier League suitors without cashing in.

Osimhen's previous deal would have expired in June 2025 and his renewal has been a major subject of discussion in Italy since Napoli won their first league title in over three decades last season.

He scored 26 league goals as under departed coach Luciano Spalletti, Napoli captivated Europe with thrilling football and were crowned champions for the first time since Diego Maradona was with the club.

In total Osimhen has scored 67 times in 118 appearances since signing from Lille in 2020.

Napoli are however 14 points behind Serie A leaders Inter ahead of their clash at rivals Roma on Sunday night and were dumped out of the Italian Cup by Frosinone midweek.

