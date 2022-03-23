This is one of our biggest achievements: Tamim

A proud Tamim Iqbal admitted winning the first-ever ODI series over against South Africa on their home ground is one of the biggest achievements for Bangladesh cricket.

Bangladesh beat the Proteas by 9 wickets in the series-deciding third ODI to win the series 2-1.

"I am very proud," Tamim said.

"Especially with a Bangladesh fast bowler getting Player of the Match and Player of the series. This is one of the biggest achievements, it's a massive win," he added.

Tamim thanked all the coaches who worked behind the scenes. Bangladesh team management recently hired Allan Donald as the fast-bowling coach and the instant result was quite astonishing.

"I want to thank all the coaches who have worked with the fast bowlers, they have done a fantastic job."

Before the tour, Tamim mentioned that his team would be touring South Africa not only to play good cricket but also to win a couple of matches. They never managed to bag a win in South Africa before. But they did it this time, and not only a match, they sealed the ODI series.

Tamim believes this win will boost their confidence and make the cricketers believe that they too can win overseas matches if they play their basic cricket.

"We now believe we can win series overseas, and this win will give us that confidence moving forward. We take a lot of pride in ODI cricket, we believe we are a good side. This is one format where we have been doing well in the last 5-6 years. Winning a series overseas was missing, but we have managed to do that this time," Tamim concluded.

It took Tigers only 26.3 overs to chase down a petty 155 runs set by the hosts. Taskin starred with ball with a five-for and skipper Tamim Iqbal scored an unbeaten 87 to guide his team home.