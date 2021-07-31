Olympics: Russia emboldened to continue cheating, says USADA chief

Sports

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 02:14 pm

Related News

Olympics: Russia emboldened to continue cheating, says USADA chief

The Russian Olympic Committee hit back on Twitter labeling US complaints as nothing more than sour grapes, prompting a fiery response from USADA chief Travis Tygart.

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 02:14 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

As accusations of Russian doping surfaced at the Tokyo Olympics pool the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dove in on Saturday coming to the defense of American swimmer Ryan Murphy for suggesting some of his rivals were drug cheats.

After losing the second of his 2016 Rio Olympic backstroke titles to Russian Evgeny Rylov on Friday an unhappy Murphy hinted doping had played a part in his demise.

Murphy later walked back his comments saying they were not directed specifically at his Russian rivals but at the sport which he said still has a big doping problem.

The Russian Olympic Committee hit back on Twitter labeling US complaints as nothing more than sour grapes, prompting a fiery response from USADA chief Travis Tygart.

"The Russian state and sports officials put the dark cloud over themselves and in the process, tragically, pushed their athletes out in the storm," fumed Tygart in an email to Reuters.

"Now these officials want to continue to lie, deny and attack those with the courage to stand up to their deceit and blatant disregard for the rules and the truth.

"That's fine because we all know if you cheat, you have no problem lying about your cheating."

Along with Russia, Tygart also took aim at two other familiar targets - the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - for what USADA has viewed as a limp response to Russian doping scandals.

Russia is competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offenses, a punishment that Tygart has decried as a joke.

"Unfortunately, we've seen this horror film already – where the Russian state-sponsored doping program walks free and Russia wins while the IOC and WADA leaders attempt to pull the wool over the world's eyes by claiming Russia is 'banned.'," said Tygart.

"All can now see this 'ban' once again for the farce that it is.

"It is barely a 'rebrand' and will do nothing to stop the corruption in Russia and likely will embolden others willing to win by any means.

"It's a doomed system that allows, as it has here, one nation to make a mockery of the Games by their thirst for medals over values."

Tygart challenged the ROC that if they want the world to stop questioning them about doping then make test results public.

"They should put their money where their rhetoric is by making individual tests by athlete name public and allow a transparent international accounting of the reality of whether things have changed within Russia, as the evidence of the last years is that nothing has unfortunately," Tygart said.

Others

Tokyo 2020 Olympics / Doping / Russia / US / Travis Tygart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house