ODI series levelled as Tigers thrashed by SA in second ODI

In the space of a month, Bangladesh experienced two batting collapses in ODIs and on both occasions the pair that bailed them out of trouble was the same - Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Miraz joined Afif in the 12th over when Bangladesh were tottering against Afghanistan in an ODI last month and then stitched a historic 174-run partnership to win the match.

It was the duo again who helped Bangladesh post 194 for nine after 50 overs after being reduced to 34 for five by recording the highest partnership for the seventh wicket for Bangladesh in South Africa on an initially tricky wicket in the second ODI of the three-match series in Johannesburg.

But his rescue act was not enough and a sub-200 total was never going to be a defendable one against a strong South Africa batting line-up that was further strengthened by the return of Quinton de Kock.

De Kock's belligerent fifty headlined South Africa's run chase. The wicketkeeper-batter was in the mood right from the beginning, playing some glorious shots to bring up his fifty off just 26 balls. When de Kock was dismissed as the second batter, South Africa almost had scored half of the target. He made 62 off 41.

Temba Bavuma, who earlier sustained an injury, came out to bat at four and added 82 with Kyle Verreynne to almost get his team over the line. Despite Bavuma's dismissal for 37, Verreynne (58 not out) stood tall and helped his team earn an impressive seven-wicket win.

Afif, after a superb knock amid the ruins, took a spectacular catch at deep midwicket and even took a wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh were the happier side at the toss but the start was not a happy one at all. Tamim Iqbal was the first batter to go in the third over as his slightly worrying form continued. Shakib Al Hasan, the player of the previous match, went for a duck. Litton Das, who got a fifty in the last match, went for 15. Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim were dismissed in a space of four balls, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 34 for five in the 13th over.

Onus was on Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain to rebuild the innings after a horror start. They did quite well until Mahmudullah tucked one to leg slip off Tabraiz Shamsi. The duo added 60 off 13.3 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Afif in the 28th over and they stitched yet another important partnership to bail the team out of trouble. Afif was decent against both pace and spin. He was particularly good in the cover region as a great portion of his runs came from that region. He struck three beautiful boundaries through this area, one through point and the rest behind the wicket. Afif anchored the innings and he got good support from Miraz.

Miraz took a particular liking to Keshav Maharaj's left-arm spin as he hit him for two maximums, both off slog-sweeps. The duo made sure Bangladesh did not lose a wicket until the 46th over. They added 86 off 18.4 overs to take the hosts to a respectable total. Afif scored 72 off 107 while Miraz scored 38 off 49 balls. Their partnership was the second-highest seventh wicket stand in ODIs by a Bangladeshi pair away from home.

South Africa had to use seven bowlers including captain Temba Bavuma himself and Rassie van der Dussen because of the hamstring injury of Wayne Parnell. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with a five-for.