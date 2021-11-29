Nurul replaces Yasir as concussion substitute

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 12:10 pm

Related News

Nurul replaces Yasir as concussion substitute

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a bouncer on the fifth ball of 30th over, which Yasir Ali failed to duck under clearly. 

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

Debutant Yasir Ali was looking sharp with his defence since the last session of yesterday and early in today's morning session.

However, the middle order Bangladesh batter's good-looking innings had to be cut short due to a head injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a bouncer on the fifth ball of 30th over, which Yasir Ali failed to duck under clearly. 

The ball hit the back of Yasir's helmet and he was taken back to the dressing room an over later as retired hurt after the physio assessed the situation closely.

Yasir Ali was batting on 36 off 72 deliveries with 6 boundaries before the ball struck the back of his helmet.

Bangladesh team management requested the match referee for a concussion sub of Yasir Ali, and they got the permission to field Nurul Hasan Sohan as his replacement to bat for the rest of the second innings.

Other than Nurul, Bangladesh could have asked the match referee to field uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy as he is as well a like-for-like substitute of Yasir Ali. 

The concussion substitution rule began back in 2019 when Australia's Marnus Labuschagne replaced Steve Smith in the second innings of second test of Ashes following Smith's head injury. 

Marnus played a brilliant innings and scored 59 off 100 deliveries. 

Previously for Bangladesh, Liton Kumar Das and Naeem Hasan was substituted by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam in the same test two years ago at Kolkata against India. which was also the first and only day-night test Bangladesh played so far.

Cricket

Yasir Ali Chowdhury / Nurul Hasan Sohan / Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

16h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

16h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

16h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 