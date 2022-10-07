Nurul calls for improvement in batting in middle overs

Sports

BSS
07 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

Nurul calls for improvement in batting in middle overs

The Tigers were on course for a victory before a middle order batting collapse ruined the prospect. Bangladesh indeed lost four wickets for 14 runs in the over between 12 to 15 after the 50-run partnership between Liton Das and Afif Hossain came to an end. 

BSS
07 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 05:08 pm
Nurul calls for improvement in batting in middle overs

Bangladesh vice-captain Nurul Hasan emphasised on batting well in the middle overs, stating that it's one of the main areas in which the side need to improve ahead of the T20 World Cup. 

His statement came after Bangladesh's 21-run defeat to Pakistan in the Tri-nation series opener at Hagley Oval in New Zealand today. Sohan had to lead the side in absence of Shakib Al Hasan who was not match-ready after reaching New Zealand just less than 24 hours of the game.

Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to 167-5, thanks to a fiery bowling of Taskin Ahmed, who lacked support from his fellow pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan  Mahmud.

The Tigers were on course for a victory before a middle order batting collapse ruined the prospect. Bangladesh indeed lost four wickets for 14 runs in the over between 12 to 15 after the 50-run partnership between Liton Das and Afif Hossain came to an end. 

"We are disappointed. The wicket was good and the bowlers did well. We need to improve in a few areas though. Wickets in the middle while batting cost us. Liton and Yasir batted well, but as I said, we need to improve there," Sohan said after the match.

Sohan stated that Yasir Ali's death over batting was one of the good findings of the match but the young batter lacked intent when it mattered most.

When Sohan was dismissed, leaving the side 101-6 in the penultimate delivery of the 15th over, Bangladesh still needed 67 runs to win from 31 balls. Yasir though was the last recognised batter, he looked reluctant to take risk by going after the bowlers in the 16th and 17th overs in a bid to reduce the pressure of asking run rate. He only went after the bowlers in the last over when the game was over as Bangladesh needed 42 runs.

Sohan however insisted on plugging the loopholes in the next matches to make them better prepared for the T20 Cup.

"We need to plug the loopholes as early as possible as we have the World Cup ahead. Hopefully we will be able to fix everything in this tournament," he added.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / Nurul Hasan Sohan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

4h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

5h | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

7h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

7h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

4h | Videos
Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

4h | Videos
The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO