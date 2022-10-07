Nurul calls for improvement in batting in middle overs

Bangladesh vice-captain Nurul Hasan emphasised on batting well in the middle overs, stating that it's one of the main areas in which the side need to improve ahead of the T20 World Cup.

His statement came after Bangladesh's 21-run defeat to Pakistan in the Tri-nation series opener at Hagley Oval in New Zealand today. Sohan had to lead the side in absence of Shakib Al Hasan who was not match-ready after reaching New Zealand just less than 24 hours of the game.

Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to 167-5, thanks to a fiery bowling of Taskin Ahmed, who lacked support from his fellow pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

The Tigers were on course for a victory before a middle order batting collapse ruined the prospect. Bangladesh indeed lost four wickets for 14 runs in the over between 12 to 15 after the 50-run partnership between Liton Das and Afif Hossain came to an end.

"We are disappointed. The wicket was good and the bowlers did well. We need to improve in a few areas though. Wickets in the middle while batting cost us. Liton and Yasir batted well, but as I said, we need to improve there," Sohan said after the match.

Sohan stated that Yasir Ali's death over batting was one of the good findings of the match but the young batter lacked intent when it mattered most.

When Sohan was dismissed, leaving the side 101-6 in the penultimate delivery of the 15th over, Bangladesh still needed 67 runs to win from 31 balls. Yasir though was the last recognised batter, he looked reluctant to take risk by going after the bowlers in the 16th and 17th overs in a bid to reduce the pressure of asking run rate. He only went after the bowlers in the last over when the game was over as Bangladesh needed 42 runs.

Sohan however insisted on plugging the loopholes in the next matches to make them better prepared for the T20 Cup.

"We need to plug the loopholes as early as possible as we have the World Cup ahead. Hopefully we will be able to fix everything in this tournament," he added.