‘Nothing will ever be the same again’ - Barca teammates bid farewell to Messi

It was an unexpected, and shocking exit for Lionel Messi. The little magician joined Barcelona at the age of 13 and was expected to sign a new five-year deal. But the financial and structural obstacles halted the renewal of the deal.

Current and former Barca players have chosen social media to bid farewell to their former teammate Lionel Messi. Sergio Busquets did the ice-breaking part.

Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Riqui Puig and some others wished Messi for his future. Pedro, Xavi and Carles Puyol are also on this list.

"You arrived here as a child and you're leaving as the best player in history. You have made this club grow to the height it deserves and I can always say I played and shared many moments with you, I will miss you so much." Busquets posted on Instagram.

Busquets and Messi have been teammates since 2008. Together they won three Champions League titles.

Gerard Pique wrote on Instagram, "Nothing will ever be the same again, neither the Camp Nou, nor the city of Barcelona nor ourselves. After more than 20 years at the club, you will stop wearing the Barcelona shirt, the reality, sometimes, is very hard," Pique declared.

"We met in 2000, we were 13 years old and had a career ahead of us, what a career. If we had designed it at the time it would have been impossible to write it better.

"Now you are leaving, but I know that one day you will come back."

Sergi Roberto posted a photo of him with Messi holding the Ballon d'Or. The caption is, "We'll never be able to give back to you everything you have given to us. I wish the best to you and your family. We love you and we're going to miss you. Eternally thankful"

Alba's posted some huge paragraphs.

"What a privilege to have been able to share these 9 seasons together. What beautiful experiences we have enjoyed and how we have overcome difficult moments. I was lucky enough to be able to live your first goal in 2005 against Albacete at the Camp Nou and I never thought that one day we would have that complicity that with just a glance we understood each other. How we have enjoyed on the field with your passes in the race and my back pass, how well it worked for us.

"How am I going to miss it!

"You are not only the greatest player in the history of football, but you are also an exceptional human being. Friend, thank you from the heart for everything you have given to the club, for your friendship, for your support in the gray days, for the great moments lived that will remain forever in our memory. I wish you and your whole family the best in your new adventure. A big hug, I love you brother."

"All the players who come to La Masia dream of being able to play with you, I feel fortunate to have achieved that," Fati posted on Instagram.

Pedro posted, "You have been an example to everyone, I feel fortunate to have played by your side and shared so many good moments. I wish you the best, to you and your family, good luck and success in your new stage."

Xavi wrote, "As a culer, teammate and friend I can only thank you for everything you have given us during these years. Whatever you do, I wish you the best. #thebestinhistory"

Puyol posted on Instagram. He wrote, "Many thanks for everything #leo, we will never be able to thank you for all that you have given us, I wish you the best. #viscaelbarca"