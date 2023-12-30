'Nothing magical' will happen in January transfer window for Spurs: Postecoglou

Sports

Reuters
30 December, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 12:37 pm

Related News

'Nothing magical' will happen in January transfer window for Spurs: Postecoglou

"The transfer window? Nothing magical is going to happen in the window. What we need to do is keep building," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Bournemouth.

Reuters
30 December, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 12:37 pm
&#039;Nothing magical&#039; will happen in January transfer window for Spurs: Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur's demanding style of play has taken its toll on the players and though they need a stronger squad to tackle the rigours of the Premier League, there may not be much transfer business in January, manager Ange Postecoglou has said.

Spurs began the season in sublime form, going 10 matches unbeaten to top the league, but five defeats coupled with injuries have seen them fall to fifth at the halfway stage of the season -- six points behind leaders Liverpool.

James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are out injured while Ivan Perisic is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While most players are set to return to action in the next few weeks, Postecoglou does not expect reinforcements when the transfer window opens on Jan. 1. In addition, long-time keeper Hugo Lloris could also leave.

"The transfer window? Nothing magical is going to happen in the window. What we need to do is keep building," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Bournemouth.

"We've had one window with this team to change around and do things differently. The fact we're in the position we are is a credit to the players. Throughout all the challenges we've had, we keep ploughing forward.

"We'll see what we can do in January, but ultimately it's about building a side to get us where we want to get to."

Postecoglou's aggressive and fast attacking style of play has taken its toll and the Australian said sustaining that over a season requires a stronger squad.

"It has tested the limits of our ability to play the football we want in the context of the injuries we have," Postecoglou added.

"It would be unfair to judge some players. The way we play takes a hefty physical toll compared to how other clubs play. For us to sustain it, we need a strong squad and we're nowhere near that at the moment.

"We've had one window, so it was never going to happen. But we want to compete and we've got ourselves into the position where we can compete. That's what we need to keep pushing forward for."

Football

Ange Postecoglou / Tottenham Hotspurs / winter transfer window

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

5h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

5h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

5h | Panorama
Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

1h | Videos
Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos