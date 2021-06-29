Not just the penalty miss, Mbappe had a poor run throughout the Euro 2020

Kylian Mbappe had a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. He missed a shocking decisive penalty shootout when Switzerland knocked out the World Champions France in a six-goal thriller.

The PSG star was assigned as France's fifth penalty shooter. But the luck was not on his side. Yan Sommer saved his shot and sent Croatia to the next round.

Despite providing an assist for Benzema's second goal, he struggled big-time against Switzerland.

He had 95% passing accuracy and generated some scoring chances, but he lacked when it came to providing goal scoring opportunities.

Against the Swiss, the 22-year-old had six shots but none on goal. No player in this year's Euro had more shots with none on target.

He even missed an easy chance to seal it for France when the match was at a 3-3 stalemate in the extra time.

Mbappe, who scored 27 league goals this season, was unable to repeat his domestic scoring record in Euros.

In 390 minutes of his Euro action, Mbappe got only three shots on target but failed to score even one.

He suffered not only in scoring but also a bit in creating opportunities. He created only seven opportunities in the four matches in Euro 2020.

It should also be mentioned that he only completed 84 of the 96 passes attempted during Euro 2020.

Only 19 of the 84 successful passes went forward, with the remaining 54 being sideways.

