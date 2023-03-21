'No need to keep such a big squad': Afif, Shoriful dropped from Tigers' squad for 3rd ODI

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the Tigers' squad for the third ODI against Ireland and they have dropped Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam from the list. According to the Chief Selector, Minhajul Abedin Nannu, they have been excluded to 'reduce squad members' for the series decider. 

"We have only one match left. There is no need to keep such a big squad. We have backup players as well (in the squad). It's better for them to play in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) than sitting on the bench here," Nannu told The Business Standard (TBS).

Afif has flown to Dhaka to play in DPL but Shoriful is still in Sylhet. They will be in Dhaka before the T20I series begins in Chattogram on 27 March. 

Bangladesh bagged their biggest-ever ODI victory by 183 runs in the first ODI. They scored their highest ODI total in the second match (349/6) after Mushfiqur Rahim's fastest ODI hundred for Bangladesh (60 balls). But the match was washed out without a single ball being bowled in the second innings.

The third ODI will be important and the Tigers will be looking to win the series on Thursday.

