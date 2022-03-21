No IPL for Taskin as BCB wants him to play SA Tests

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) won't give Taskin Ahmed the No Objection Certificate (NOC) after the player was contacted by the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Taskin is currently in South Africa playing in a three-match ODI series and after that, he will be part of the Test series as well. BCB wants him to play Tests, and Taskin has accepted it.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations committee, confirmed the matter to the media on Monday.

"You all know the Lucknow team wanted him (Taskin). BCCI did contact us. But we have two Tests ahead and one ODI in South Africa, so we don't want him to skip this series and go to IPL now," Jalal said.

"Of course, the responsibility of the national team is number one. Nothing can be compared to this. So we've made a decision. I told him to continue this series. And he agreed to continue this series," he added.

"Taskin told them he will not go. He will play for Bangladesh in the South Africa series" Jalal concluded.

Earlier it was learned that Lucknow Super Giants wanted him as the replacement of Mark Wood for the whole season. Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of the franchise, contacted with BCB asking for the availability of Taskin in the tournament.

Mark Wood has been ruled out of the 2022 edition of the IPL after sustaining an elbow injury during the first Test against West Indies in Antigua last week.

Only Mustafizur Rahman will play in the upcoming IPL from Bangladesh. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for three seasons.