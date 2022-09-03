No bowler can come into the side and fill Shaheen's shoes: Rizwan

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 September, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

No bowler can come into the side and fill Shaheen's shoes: Rizwan

“I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer,” Rizwan said in the post-match press conference.

Hindustan Times
03 September, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 04:00 pm
No bowler can come into the side and fill Shaheen&#039;s shoes: Rizwan

Pakistan on Friday registered a dominant win over Hong Kong to book a berth in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs, bowling the side out on merely 38 after posting a strong score of 193/2. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the men in green, remaining unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries while Fakhar Zama also scored a half-century (53 off 41 balls). Khushdil Shah, then, provided the late bloom with a quickfire unbeaten 35 off just 15 balls.

With the ball, Shadab Khan ended with impressive figures of 4/8 while pacers Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani were also among the wickets. Mohammad Nawaz also picked three as Hong Kong were blown away by a much-more experienced Pakistan bowling attack.

The Pakistan side is missing the services of star left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in the Asia Cup and after its defeat to India in the opening game of the tournament, many believed that Afridi could have made a difference. After Pakistan's convincing win on Friday, Rizwan was asked to review the pacer's performances in the two games and the wicketkeeper-batter had a rather blunt remark.

"I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer," Rizwan said in the post-match press conference.

"The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoes. But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed.. and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful," said the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter.

Rizwan said that Pakistan always had the pedigree of world-class fast bowlers, adding that he is hopeful of the side finding a new pace-bowling combination soon. "We are famous for our fast bowlers. So if we get a new combination, it will be very good for Pakistan," said Rizwan.

Pakistan will return to action on Sunday night (September 4) when the side takes on arch-rivals India in its first match of the Super Four stage.

Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi / Mohammad Rizwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Colour Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

5h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

4h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

6h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

9h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman