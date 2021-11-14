'Neymar is technically better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo': Cafu

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the 2 greatest footballers of this generation but Brazil legend Cafu feels that Neymar is technically more gifted than the legendary duo.

Speaking at the Marca Sports Weekend event in Seville, Cafu said: "Neymar is technically better than Messi, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he must assume the responsibility of a leader."One must dedicate themselves 100 percent to football. I'm not better than Neymar, but I am better than other right-backs because I dedicated myself to that. He [Neymar] has to become a captain."

One of the most skilled players in the modern game, Neymar has had a glittering career. However, many experts and pundits feel that the PSG star is yet to reach the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now 29, Neymar is running out of time to win a Ballon d'Or award. Having first burst onto the scene at Santos, Neymar became one of the best players in the world during his time at Barcelona.

In 2017, the Brazilian moved away from Lionel Messi at Barcelona and joined PSG for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million.

Neymar has been among the world's best forwards ever since his move to the French capital. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both relentless and have arguably been better performers than the Brazilian in the last few years.

Neymar has been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo right from the early stages of his career. In fact, the legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario likened the PSG superstar to Lionel Messi.

Neymar is one of the few players capable of playing at the incredible levels of Messi and Ronaldo. With a World Cup coming up next year, Brazil fans all over the world will be hoping that Neymar unlocks his full potential and reaches the level of the legendary duo.