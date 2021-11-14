'Neymar is technically better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo': Cafu

Sports

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:54 pm

Related News

'Neymar is technically better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo': Cafu

Neymar is one of the few players capable of playing at the incredible levels of Messi and Ronaldo. With a World Cup coming up next year, Brazil fans all over the world will be hoping that Neymar unlocks his full potential and reaches the level of the legendary duo.

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the 2 greatest footballers of this generation but Brazil legend Cafu feels that Neymar is technically more gifted than the legendary duo.

Speaking at the Marca Sports Weekend event in Seville, Cafu said: "Neymar is technically better than Messi, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he must assume the responsibility of a leader."One must dedicate themselves 100 percent to football. I'm not better than Neymar, but I am better than other right-backs because I dedicated myself to that. He [Neymar] has to become a captain."

One of the most skilled players in the modern game, Neymar has had a glittering career. However, many experts and pundits feel that the PSG star is yet to reach the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now 29, Neymar is running out of time to win a Ballon d'Or award. Having first burst onto the scene at Santos, Neymar became one of the best players in the world during his time at Barcelona.

In 2017, the Brazilian moved away from Lionel Messi at Barcelona and joined PSG for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million.

Neymar has been among the world's best forwards ever since his move to the French capital. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both relentless and have arguably been better performers than the Brazilian in the last few years.

Neymar has been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo right from the early stages of his career. In fact, the legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario likened the PSG superstar to Lionel Messi.

Neymar is one of the few players capable of playing at the incredible levels of Messi and Ronaldo. With a World Cup coming up next year, Brazil fans all over the world will be hoping that Neymar unlocks his full potential and reaches the level of the legendary duo.

Football

Neymar Jr / Lionel Messi / cristiano ronaldo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

23h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

23h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub