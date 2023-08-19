Neymar lands in Saudi ahead of unveiling ceremony

Sports

BSS/AFP
19 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

Neymar lands in Saudi ahead of unveiling ceremony

BSS/AFP
19 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 06:32 pm
Soccer Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al-Hilal&#039;s Neymar seen upon arrival REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al-Hilal's Neymar seen upon arrival REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Neymar was greeted with much fanfare Friday as he arrived in Saudi Arabia where he joins a growing list of big names lured to the oil-rich kingdom.

The 31-year-old Brazil forward who will be unveiled as an Al-Hilal player on Saturday after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain landed in a Riyadh airport equipped with extra security for the occasion.

Neymar was received in an airport lounge packed with club officials and press, a large diamond-studded cross hanging around his neck as he posed for pictures.

A rock star welcome will await him at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh where he will be unveiled before thousands of fans on Saturday.

"We will hold a big party worthy of the samba dancer," said an al-Hilal official who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Neymar's two-year contract with Al-Hilal will see him earn a salary of around 100 million euros per season, according to sources close to the deal.

Soccer Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al-Hilal&#039;s Neymar seen upon arrival REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al-Hilal's Neymar seen upon arrival REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

He follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane in swapping Europe for the Saudi Pro League, which has a hit-list of high-profile targets.

Neymar scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but his time at PSG was blighted by a catalogue of injuries.

Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, he was sidelined for key games.

He underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, only returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Soccer Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al-Hilal&#039;s Neymar seen upon arrival REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al-Hilal's Neymar seen upon arrival REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

With billions of dollars in oil wealth, Saudi Arabia has been on a buying spree of sports assets as part of plans to diversify its economy and attract tourism and investment.

The conservative monarchy, often criticised for its human rights record, bought English club Newcastle United in 2021, the same year it hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix.

Saudi Arabia, whose neighbour Qatar hosted the World Cup last year, is tipped to bid for the tournament after exploring a tri-continental edition with Egypt and Greece.

Top News

Neymar / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country