Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice session ahead of World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:45 pm

Related News

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice session ahead of World Cup

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice session ahead of World Cup

Neymar took part in Brazil's training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.

Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.

Brazil has begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday.

The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on 24  November. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil Football / Neymar Jr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

13m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

13m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday