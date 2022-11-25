Neymar, Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 09:40 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazilian duo Neymar and Danilo will miss Brazil's remaining World Cup group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after sustaining injuries in Thursday's opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, the team's doctor said on Friday.

"Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," he told reporters. 

"They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup."

