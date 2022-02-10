Neymar back in training but unfit to face Rennes

Sports

BSS
10 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:44 pm

Related News

Neymar back in training but unfit to face Rennes

"He will not be in the squad for Rennes." said Pochettino adding the player was back training with the first team squad.

BSS
10 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:44 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Neymar will not be fit for Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match on Friday against Rennes, four days before a Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Real Madrid, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

"He will not be in the squad for Rennes." said Pochettino adding the player was back training with the first team squad.

The Brazilian sprained his left ankle in late November.

The club said in a statement Neymar took part in a 15-minute session at training Thursday morning.

"His progress is very good," said Pochettino

Since his arrival in 2017, Neymar has missed five of his team's eight Champions League last 16 appearances due to various injuries, including the double-header against Barcelona last season.

"All the great players want to play the big games. He has the experience and maturity to manage himself, and channel his energy, to arrive in the best conditions when he can play," said Pochettino.

Pochettino said that recovery from injury was not a "mathematical formula".

PSG will also be without former Real Madrid defensive great but increasingly injury-prone Sergio Ramos for Friday's match.

Pochettino said Georginio Wijnaldum, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who have all been struggling with injuries, were available to faces Rennes.

Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who helped guide Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title will not be available.

Football

Neymar Jr / psg / Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

10h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

11h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

1h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

6h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

6h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks