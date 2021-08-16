New Zealand want same bio-bubble protection as Australia

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 06:43 pm

"Australia and New Zealand are almost the same teams in terms of management. So their demand is for a biosecure zone like Australia. They are repeatedly asking for it. We are also trying to maintain a similar environment. It's not just about these two teams, it's about our team being safe. Considering everything, we will organize the series by creating a complete bio-secure zone," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Monday.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Australian cricket team came to Bangladesh imposing three difficult conditions for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The Aussies came to Dhaka and added a few more conditions. BCB did not object to anything. Now New Zealand team want the same safety as they will be touring Bangladesh to play a 5-match T20I series later this month.

BCB is planning accordingly after being informed about the matter.

"Australia and New Zealand are almost the same teams in terms of management. So their demand is for a biosecure zone like Australia. They are repeatedly asking for it. We are also trying to maintain a similar environment. It's not just about these two teams, it's about our team being safe. Considering everything, we will organize the series by creating a complete bio-secure zone," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Monday.

The BCB chief executive said there would be some changes in the whole process. The Australian team did not have to immigrate because they came on a chartered plane. Their immigration was done in a separate system. But New Zealand will come on a commercial flight. That's why they will have to immigrate.

"There will definitely be some changes. Australia came on a chartered flight, New Zealand planning to come on a commercial flight. In that case, some changes will be there. Since they are coming on a commercial flight, immigration or other processes will not be the same as in Australia. We will also try to reduce the public contract as much as possible to bring them to the hotel," Nizamuddin added.

New Zealand were scheduled to play a warm-up match before the T20 series. But they do not want to play the match due to health concerns.

"When we go out of the country, we want practice matches so that the players can adapt to the conditions. We also offered them a practice match. But they were not interested. They want the series to end with as little movement as possible," Nizamuddin concluded

