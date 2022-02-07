Neuer sidelined for 'coming weeks' after knee surgery

Bayern Munich will be without Manuel Neuer for "the coming weeks" after the goalkeeper successfully underwent knee surgery on Sunday, the German club said.

Neuer played in Bayern's 3-2 league win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, keeping out a late attempt by Sweden forward Emil Forsberg to secure a record-equalling 310th Bundesliga victory, drawing level with Oliver Kahn.

While Bayern did not specify how long Neuer would be out of action, the 35-year-old said on social media that his surgery went well, and that he was hoping to be back in a "couple of weeks".

"All of us in the club and the team wish Manuel a good and speedy recovery, and we're sure he'll be back to full fitness with us soon," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

Bayern face VfL Bochum on Saturday, before taking on Austria's RB Salzburg in a Champions League knockout tie on February 17.