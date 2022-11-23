Neuer first German keeper to make fourth consecutive World Cup appearance

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Germany's Manuel Neuer will start in goal against and becomes the first goalkeeper of his country to play in four consecutive tournaments for their World Cup Group E match against Japan on Wednesday.

His 39-year-old Japanese counterpart Eiji Kawashima did not match that record with Shuichi Gonda starting in goal.

Germany coach Hansi Flick opted to start with forward Kai Havertz as their target man, leaving centre forwards Niclas Fuellkrug and teenager Youssoufa Moukoko on the bench.

He also included Thomas Mueller, who has not played 90 minutes since September due to injures.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

