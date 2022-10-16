Netherlands humble UAE in last-over finish

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 05:41 pm

Netherlands humble UAE in last-over finish

Netherlands prevailed against the UAE in a last-over finish in a Group A clash of the first round on the opening day of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Geelong. It went right down to the wire in slightly tricky batting conditions and the Netherlands held their nerves to earn a three-wicket win. 

Bas de Leede (3/19) and Fred Klaasen's (2/13) excellent performance with the ball backed up by the others helped the Netherlands restrict the UAE to 111 for eight. Only one batter - Muhammad Waseem (41 off 47) - could cross the 20-run mark.

In reply, the Netherlands lost wickets at regular intervals as spinner Junaid Siddique got the important wickets of Max O'Dowd (23 off 18), Tom Cooper (8 off 16) and the experienced Roelof van der Merwe (0 off 2). 

The Netherlands were reeling at 76 for six in the 14th over and recovered well courtesy of an important 27-run stand between captain Scott Edwards and Tim Pringle.

Pringle (15 off 16) was bowled by Zahoor Khan in the penultimate over and the Netherlands still required nine off nine balls.

Zawar Farid bowled a fairly good final over but Edwards (16* off 19) and Logan van Beek ran four ones and a two to complete the required six runs with one ball to spare.

