Netherlands bowl first against high-flying Kiwis

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 encounter in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both the teams have made changes in their playing XI. Netherlands bring in Sybrand Engelbrecht and Ryan Klein for the clash, while New Zealand field Lockie Ferguson in place of Jimmy Neesham.

Meanwhile, days after securing a superb 9-wicket win against defending champions England, Tom Latham-led New Zealand will hope to continue the winning momentum against the Dutch. New Zealand head into the contest after making a mockery of a stiff 283-run target that too against a tough English attack.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra had slammed unbeaten tons and the management will hope for a similar show today.

Netherlands, on the other hand, enter the contest after enduring a tough 81-run defeat against Pakistan and will look to open their account. Despite the loss Netherlands had plenty of positives to draw from the clash, especially Bas de Leede's all-round show. He claimed four wickets and gave the Netherlands a fighting chance by scoring 67(68) in the 287-chase. Apart from him, Vikramjit Singh also scored a half-century.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren