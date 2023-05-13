Neser, Abbott set to join Australia’s pre-Ashes camp

Sports

AFP
13 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 12:27 pm

Related News

Neser, Abbott set to join Australia’s pre-Ashes camp

But the in-form Neser and Abbott, playing county cricket with Glamorgan and Surrey respectively, would nevertheless join the squad's training camp.

AFP
13 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 12:27 pm
Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia has called up fast bowlers Michael Neser and Sean Abbott to their pre-Ashes training camp, a report said Saturday, as coach Andrew McDonald remains confident pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood will be fit.

Hazlewood has not played any red-ball cricket since injuring his Achilles in the Sydney Test against South Africa in January and only recently made his comeback in the Indian Premier League.

McDonald told the Sydney Daily Telegraph Hazlewood was "building nicely" for the World Test Championship against India at the Oval from June 7-11 ahead of the five-Test Ashes series.

But the in-form Neser and Abbott, playing county cricket with Glamorgan and Surrey respectively, would nevertheless join the squad's training camp.

"So far so good. He's pulling up well from each encounter he has in the IPL," McDonald said of Hazlewood.

"We're hopeful all four of those quicks in that squad (Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland) are up and available through the whole six Test matches.

"If not, then clearly we've got some really handy back-up (Neser and Abbott) that we're including in the camp."

Neser was controversially omitted from Australia's 17-man squad for the World Test Championship final and first two Ashes Tests, but selectors left the door open for the final three matches.

He has been in irresistible form for Glamorgan, taking a career-best 7-32, including a hat-trick, last week against Yorkshire.

He followed up by grabbing 4-40 and smacking 86 against Worcestershire this week.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / ashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

37m | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

37m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
De Marisco Seafood Paella is complemented by a blend of mild herbs that provide a subtle and refreshing taste. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ole by TR: Say hello to the joy of Spanish cooking!

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

32m | TBS SPORTS
Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

2h | TBS Markets
Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh