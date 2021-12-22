Nayeem helps East zone seal dramatic win over Central zone

Walton Central Zone needed only 112 runs to win against Islami Bank East Zone on the last day, and they had nine wickets in hand. A comfortable victory was on the cards for Central Zone but successfully managed to bottle and lose the match by 10 runs, in the end, thanks to Nayeem Hasan's spin magic.

Central Zone were 87/1 at the end of the third day's play. Two of their experienced batters - Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Mithun - were batting in the middle.

The duo played cautiously in the opening hour of the day and added 54 runs to the scoreboard. Soumya and Mithun both reached their fifties in 92 and 77 balls respectively.

Then came Nayeem and began the destruction. He first picked up the wicket of Soumya and broke the 120-run partnership.

Soumya scored 73 runs before departing with 11 fours and one maximum.

Nayeem then sent Mithun back to the pavilion in no time. Both were trapped LBW by the offspinner.

Central Zone were eventually bundled out for 188 in 59.1 overs.

Nayeem starred the show with six wickets to his name. It was his 11th 5-wicket haul in first-class cricket. He was accompanied well by another spinner Tanvir Islam.