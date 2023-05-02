Naveen-ul-Haq: 'I'm here to play IPL, not to take abuse from anyone'

Naveen-ul-Haq: &#039;I&#039;m here to play IPL, not to take abuse from anyone&#039;

Despite the match and win and how crucial it stood for Royal Challengers Bangalore at this point in the IPL 2023 season, the talk centered around the fight that broke between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli after the match had ended. But the on-field face-off was only an extension of what had started during the game. Towards the end of the match, there was a flashpoint between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq of LSG which had left the latter furious. He later revealed his true reaction on the incident and on Kohli to one of his teammates in the dressing room.

The incident started with Kohli saying some words directed at Naveen before showing his shoe at him. The Afghanistan star was left furious as he came charging towards the former RCB skipper. The umpire and Amit Mishra, the other LSG batter in the middle, intervened immediately. Kohli kept the intense talk going this time looking at Mishra signalling to keep Naveen calm.

After the match, the two shared an aggressive handshake before Naveen uttered a few words. Kohli did not pay heed to it and moved on but Naveen continued. Kohli then stopped and retaliated verbally. And before things got a bit more intense, Glenn Maxwell stepped in and separated the two.

According to Indian Express, Naveen later told one of his LSG teammates: "I have come here to play in the IPL, not to take abuse from anyone."

The Afghanistan star also extended the battle to social media where he wrote on his Instagram story: "You get what you deserved that's how it should be and that's how it goes."

BCCI had later taken a strict action against Naveen and Kohli. While the former was charged 50 per cent of his match fees as fine, the latter had to hand over his entire match fees.

Gambhir too was fined 100 per cent of his match fees for his ugly spat with Kohli moments after the Naveen incident during handshake. Words were shared, fingers were raised in what turned out to be a heated affair at the Ekana Stadium before the teammates intervened to separate the two.

