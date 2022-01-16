Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday ahead of the Ligue 1 leaders' match against Brest.

The Costa Rican international started PSG's game last week against Lyon after Gianluigi Donnarumma contracted the virus. The Italian is back in the squad for the match at the Parc des Princes later Saturday.

"He (Navas) has been placed in isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol," the club said in a statement. "(Teenager) Lucas Lavallee replaces him in the match squad against Brest tonight."

Spaniard Sergio Rico will be the second-choice 'keeper.

PSG have had several high-profile coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Winger Angel Di Maria, who tested positive last week, has been included in Saturday's squad, but others who caught Covid-19 are taking longer to return.

Lionel Messi, who fell ill during the winter break, has not fully recovered and "will return to the squad gradually next week", according to the club.

Spanish defender Juan Bernat is "being monitored post Covid-19" and "will be rested this weekend pending further examinations early in the week".

Neymar, meanwhile, is out for a month with a sprained left ankle, while two Senegalese players, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye, and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

