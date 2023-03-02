Nathan Lyon conjures up spin masterclass in Indore

Sports

Reuters
02 March, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

Nathan Lyon conjures up spin masterclass in Indore

The 35-year-old claimed 11 of those 20 Indian wickets in one of his finest bowling performances in a career spanning 118 tests.

Reuters
02 March, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 09:04 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Australia's Nathan Lyon conjured up a spin masterclass in the third test against India on Thursday and his figures of eight for 64 were even more special coming against arguaqbly the best players of spin bowling.

Spinners ran riot in Indore where 30 wickets tumbled in two days on a turning wicket which has been criticised for failing to offer a fair contest between bat and ball.

Australia, having bowled out India for 109 and 163, will need 76 runs on Friday to secure victory and Lyon would be the obvious choice for the player-of-the-match award should they achieve it.

The 35-year-old claimed 11 of those 20 Indian wickets in one of his finest bowling performances in a career spanning 118 tests.

With Australia trailing 2-0 in the four-test series and conditions offering little to the quicks, Lyon was tasked with leading their attack.

He was backed up in the spin department by Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann both of whom made their debut in the ongoing series.

Lyon bowled 23.3 of Australia's total 60.3 overs against Indian batsmen known for their prowess against spin bowling and yet came up trumps though he developed cramp towards the end and needed medical attention to keep going.

Once the batters earned Australia a handy first-innings lead of 88, Lyon took it on himself to drive home their advantage.

He removed both the openers early to deny India a strong start and the potential game-changing moment came when he had Cheteshwar Pujara (59) caught superbly at leg slip by Steve Smith just when the batsman was threatening to run away with the game.

It was a combination of Lyon's guile and Smith's superb anticipation that led to Pujara's dismissal.

"This is no disrespect to anyone else in that change room but I don't think anyone else is catching it... hat's off to Smithy," Lyon told reporters.

"We see him do all the hard work. So to be honest with you, I'm not surprised but it was a massive moment for us to be able to finish off the day really strong."

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / Nathan Lyon / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

5h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

12h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod