Nasum rips through Dhaka to deliver Chattogram victory

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed three wickets for just nine runs to script Chattogram Challengers' emphatic 30-run win over Minister Group Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam snapped up four wickets for 34 runs but Nasum's three wickets were vital in Chattogram's complete domination over Dhaka.

Nasum struck twice in his second over to take the scalp of Naim Sheikh and Dhaka captain Mahmudullah Riyad and then he threw Dhaka completely out of the game, by dismissing Andre Russell.

Dhaka eventually were bowled out for 131 in 19.5 overs after Chattogram put up a decent 161-8.

Nasum's gem of spin bowling spoiled the party of Tamim, who struck his consecutive second half-century in the tournament and in the process went past Mushfiqur Rahim as the highest run-getter of BPL.

After his 45 ball-52, Tamim's BPL runs stood at 2326 while Mushfiqur had 2280 under his belt.

Tamim also scored 42 ball-50 in the first game but despite his effort Dhaka lost the first match to Khulna Tigers by five wickets.

Once again Tamim's slow approach in the chase of a tall target was criticized vehemently. His slow batting was the reason that put pressure on the middle order to go on ultra-aggressive mood as the asking run rate climbed up alarmingly.

Dhaka got a setback when Tamim's fellow opener Mohammad Shahzad was dismissed for 9. Shoriful Islam then struck twice, getting rid of Tamim and Jahurul Islam Omee (10).

As Dhaka looked to bounce back, riding on captain Mahmudullah, Nasum removed him for 5, before removing Naim for 4.

Andre Russell hit Shoriful a six and four to send a SOS in Chattogram's camp but Nasum's intelligent bowling forced him to top-edge a delivery as he was on 12.

Shoriful then cleaned up the tail as Chattogram secured their first victory in the tournament after their four-wicket defeat to Fortune Barishal.

Put into bat first, Chattogram lost Kenner Lewis cheaply but their English recruit Will Jacks kept the side rolling with free-flowing batting. Jacks struck 41 off 24 with six fours and two sixes to give the side a strong platform.

After Jacks' dismissal, Chattogram middle order failed to score runs at faster pace. However still they ended up with a big score, vastly due to Benny Howell who hammered 19 ball-37 with one four and three sixes.

Rubel Hossain was the most successful bowler for Dhaka with 3-26.