Nasum rips through Dhaka to deliver Chattogram victory

Sports

BSS
22 January, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:13 pm

Related News

Nasum rips through Dhaka to deliver Chattogram victory

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam snapped up four wickets for 34 runs but Nasum's three wickets were vital in Chattogram's complete domination over Dhaka.

BSS
22 January, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:13 pm
Nasum rips through Dhaka to deliver Chattogram victory

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed three wickets for just nine runs to script Chattogram Challengers' emphatic 30-run win over Minister Group Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam snapped up four wickets for 34 runs but Nasum's three wickets were vital in Chattogram's complete domination over Dhaka.

Nasum struck twice in his second over to take the scalp of Naim Sheikh and Dhaka captain Mahmudullah Riyad and then he threw Dhaka completely out of the game, by dismissing Andre Russell.

Dhaka eventually were bowled out for 131 in 19.5 overs after Chattogram put up a decent 161-8.

Nasum's gem of spin bowling spoiled the party of Tamim, who struck his consecutive second half-century in the tournament and in the process went past Mushfiqur Rahim as the highest run-getter of BPL.

After his 45 ball-52, Tamim's BPL runs stood at 2326 while Mushfiqur had 2280 under his belt.

Tamim also scored 42 ball-50 in the first game but despite his effort Dhaka lost the first match to Khulna Tigers by five wickets.

Once again Tamim's slow approach in the chase of a tall target was criticized vehemently. His slow batting was the reason that put pressure on the middle order to go on ultra-aggressive mood as the asking run rate climbed up alarmingly.

Dhaka got a setback when Tamim's fellow opener Mohammad Shahzad was dismissed for 9. Shoriful Islam then struck twice, getting rid of Tamim and Jahurul Islam Omee (10).

As Dhaka looked to bounce back, riding on captain Mahmudullah, Nasum removed him for 5, before removing Naim for 4.

Andre Russell hit Shoriful a six and four to send a SOS in Chattogram's camp but Nasum's intelligent bowling forced him to top-edge a delivery as he was on 12.

Shoriful then cleaned up the tail as Chattogram secured their first victory in the tournament after their four-wicket defeat to Fortune Barishal.

Put into bat first, Chattogram lost Kenner Lewis cheaply but their English recruit Will Jacks kept the side rolling with free-flowing batting. Jacks struck 41 off 24 with six fours and two sixes to give the side a strong platform.

After Jacks' dismissal, Chattogram middle order failed to score runs at faster pace. However still they ended up with a big score, vastly due to Benny Howell who hammered 19 ball-37 with one four and three sixes.

Rubel Hossain was the most successful bowler for Dhaka with 3-26.

Cricket

BPL / BPL 2022 / Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League / chattogram challengers / Minister Group Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

14h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

14h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

16h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

3h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

5h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

6h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna