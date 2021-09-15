Nasir Hossain still aiming for national team comeback

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:43 pm

"Ahead of any domestic competition, my target is always to be the highest run-getter. When the NCL begins this year, my goal will be the same," Nasir mentioned.

Nasir Hossain still aiming for national team comeback

The National Cricket League (NCL) is scheduled to begin mid-October and the cricketers who aren't part of the A team or High Performance (HP) team have started to return to practice. One of them is Nasir Hossain. Once earmarked to be a great cricketer, Nasir last played an international match way back in 2018. 

The all-rounder recently got married and his wife Tamima Sultana wants Nasir to work hard and make a comeback. "I'll definitely try (to come back). I will try my best as long as I continue to play. It's every cricketer's dream to play for the national team. I will definitely try to achieve that again," he said. 

"My fans have always loved and supported me. I want to give something back to them by returning to the national team. I am seeking everyone's blessings so that I can do that," Nasir added.

Nasir hasn't lost heart despite not getting chances in the national team. The 29-year-old right now is preparing himself ahead of the domestic season. "Being in good shape in terms of fitness is the most important thing. I'm working hard to improve it. We couldn't practice batting or bowling on wickets for quite a long time because of Covid-19. I think we'll get enough opportunities now."

"Ahead of any domestic competition, my target is always to be the highest run-getter. When the NCL begins this year, my goal will be the same," Nasir mentioned.

