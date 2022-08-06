Naim, Ebadot added to Bangladesh squad for 2nd and 3rd ODI

Opening batter Mohammad Naim and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain have been added to Bangladesh's squad for the second and third ODI against Zimbabwe.

The decision came after regular opener Litton Das was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a hamstring injury.

Ebadot was in Khulna playing for Bangla Tigers against the High Performance (HP) Team. He came to know about the call-up on Friday night.

"I will try to give my best if I get the chance. I have been in the Bangla Tigers camp for some time now, that is why I'm confident to do well," Ebadot said.

"We are a good team in ODIs. Losing one or two matches doesn't mean we are terrible. If we win the remaining two matches, the series will be ours," he added.

They players will depart for Harare today from Dhaka ahead of the second ODI on Sunday.

Bangladesh are trailing 0-1 in the series after going down in Friday's first game by five wickets.