Nafees Iqbal back as national team manager

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 06:29 pm

The former opening batter himself confirmed the development to The Business Standard (TBS) on Tuesday afternoon. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former cricketer Nafees Iqbal has been reappointed as Bangladesh national team manager, two months after his dismissal during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. 

The former opening batter himself confirmed the development to The Business Standard (TBS) on Tuesday afternoon. 

Nafees was removed from the post amid the drama around his younger brother Tamim Iqbal's non-selection in the Bangladesh squad for the 2023 World Cup squad.

He left the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium midway through the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand on 26 September. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) never gave any statement although Nafees confirmed days later that he was dismissed.

In Nafees' absence, senior media manager Rabeed Imam served as the team manager in the World Cup.

New Zealand are set to return to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series which is part of the World Test Championship. 

