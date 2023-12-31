Nadal loses comeback doubles match in Brisbane

Sports

AFP
31 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 06:11 pm

Related News

Nadal loses comeback doubles match in Brisbane

The Australian duo were too consistent, winning their Brisbane International first round-match 6-4, 6-4 on Pat Rafter Arena.

AFP
31 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 06:11 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal's first match back after a 12-month injury layoff ended in defeat when he and doubles partner Marc Lopez went down to Australian pair Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell on Sunday.

The Australian duo were too consistent, winning their Brisbane International first round-match 6-4, 6-4 on Pat Rafter Arena.

Nadal looked sharp on court and appeared to have no issues with his movement after the long lay-off for a hip problem.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He takes to the singles court on Tuesday against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria.

SA Games

Tennis / Rafael Nadal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

3h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

4h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

10h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gas prices will fall in 2024

Gas prices will fall in 2024

51m | Videos
Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

2h | Videos
Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

5h | Videos
Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

6h | Videos