Nadal doubted 'every single day' whether he would return

Sports

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Nadal doubted 'every single day' whether he would return

The 35-year-old looked in prime form as he beat Karen Khachanov on Friday to reach the Australian Open fourth round, just weeks after a resuming competitive action.

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:33 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spaniard Rafa Nadal admits he had doubts "every single day" about whether he would ever return after missing the second half of 2021 because of a foot injury.

The 35-year-old looked in prime form as he beat Karen Khachanov on Friday to reach the Australian Open fourth round, just weeks after a resuming competitive action.

It kept him on course for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, but Nadal says he is just happy to be back competing after the dark days of last year.

"I mean, everybody around me, me included, had a lot of doubts. Not about the Australian Open, no, but about coming back on the Tour because the foot was bothering a lot of days," Nadal, who missed last year's Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open, told reporters.

"Of course, I still today have doubts because the foot, as I said the other day, is an injury we cannot fix. So we need to find a way that the pain is under control to keep playing.

"The movements, all this stuff, you need to recover day by day. There is no way to recover that without competing."

With three supremely confident wins in Melbourne, following his title at an ATP warm-up event in the city, 2009 champion Nadal appears to be playing freely and has come a long way since even getting through a practise session was an achievement.

"For a lot of months sometimes I went on court and was not able to practise more than 20 minutes, on other days for 45. And then sometimes I was able to practise for two hours," Nadal told Eurosport after his win.

"It's been very difficult to predict every single day and I was working with a doctor to try and find a solution. I tried different things but it's tough."

Others

Rafa Nadal / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

9h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

11h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

4h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

4h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre