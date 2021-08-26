'My doctor has told me to stay away from cricket'

Sports

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 07:08 pm

Related News

'My doctor has told me to stay away from cricket'

Hassan, who has been the chief patron of the highest cricketing body of the country since 2012, said that the date of the BCB elections would be announced soon. "We'll decide on the election on September 1 in the board meeting. We'll soon announce the date of the election," said the BCB president.

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 07:08 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has indicated on Thursday that he may not contest the upcoming BCB elections. After the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCB, Hassan said that his doctor has advised him to stay away from cricket.

"My doctor has told me to stay away," said the BCB President. "He has told me not to get involved in cricketing affairs even if I remain in charge of the board. I absolutely hate it when Bangladesh lose a game. I become absolutely furious when we lose. Even my family members don't want to bother me at that time."

Hassan, who has been the chief patron of the highest cricketing body of the country since 2012, said that the date of the BCB elections would be announced soon. "We'll decide on the election on September 1 in the board meeting. We'll soon announce the date of the election," said the BCB president. 

Hassan mentioned that Covid-19 affected the plans of the BCB big time. "We should've developed more quality players by now. But we've done pretty well. We had a lot of plans involving the U-19 players but Covid-19 has halted them."

"The World Cup winning side played 30 competitive matches ahead of the 2020 U-19 World Cup. But we couldn't arrange it this time around because of Covid-19. Also, we couldn't provide the World Cup winning players with sufficient facilities. Right now the women's team doesn't have a coach. That's how negative the effects of Covid-19 have been," he added.

BCB has been planning to decentralise cricket from Dhaka and it has made good progress. "We had planned to launch regional cricket associations and even started off proceedings in Chattogram and Sylhet. But we've failed to create full-fledged cricket associations. We'll subsequently expand this programme up to district level," Nazmul Hassan concluded. 

Cricket

BCB Elections / Bangladesh Cricket Board / Bangladesh cricket / Nazmul Hasan Papon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

3h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

3h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

3h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 