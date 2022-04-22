Mustafizur explains decision to pick and choose between formats

Sports

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 07:10 pm

Related News

Mustafizur explains decision to pick and choose between formats

Mustafizur has now claimed that he is willing to speak to the board in order to explain his stance on opting out of Tests. Speaking to Bengali daily Ajker Patrika, Mustafizur stated, "I will clarify my position regarding playing Test cricket to the BCB if they want to know about it. 

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Mustafizur explains decision to pick and choose between formats

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has stated that he is willing to explain his stance on Test cricket to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and will adopt a pick-and-choose policy to prolong his international career.

Mustafizur last played a Test for the Tigers in February 2021 in a home series against the West Indies. He then opted out of a red-ball contract after the BCB decided to introduce format-wise contracts. 

Subsequently, he has missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe and two-match series against Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa and is unlikely to play the longest format again.

Mustafizur has now claimed that he is willing to speak to the board in order to explain his stance on opting out of Tests. Speaking to Bengali daily Ajker Patrika, Mustafizur stated, "I will clarify my position regarding playing Test cricket to the BCB if they want to know about it. 

"What I see is that my seniors spoke with the BCB president [regarding playing and not playing certain formats] and I will also talk with the board president although he is well aware about the whole situation. BCB never forced me in this regard (playing Test cricket) and I don't have a red-ball contract."

Mustafizur further explained why he has adopted a pick-and-choose policy, stating that it will help him extend his international career. "For me staying healthy is important. If I want to give my services to the Bangladesh team for a long time, then staying fit is important and to remain fit I feel the best way is to pick and choose between three formats.

"I chose my format taking my success into consideration and according to records my success in T20s and ODIs is more and that is the reason I am focusing on these two formats. In the world, a lot of cricketers are choosing formats to prolong their careers. A team cannot be formed depending on one specific player."

Mustafizur also believes that his availability will not bolster the Bangladesh bowling unit in Test cricket and the management should focus on building separate units for white-ball and red-ball cricket in order to manage the workload. 

Mustafizur added, "Instead of thinking that my availability will bolster the strength of the pace unit, if we think that we need separate pace bowling units for the red and white ball formats, I feel in that case the workload can be managed as it will be balanced and pace bowlers will do well consistently."

 

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

9h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

10h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

11h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

1d | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1d | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1d | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?