Mustafiz shines on Delhi Capitals debut, picks up 3 wickets for 23 runs

Mustafizur Rahman made his presence felt on his debut for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The left-arm pacer picked up three wickets for only 23 runs from his four overs.

Mustafiz bagged his first wicket in his very first over for Delhi, it was also the first over of the innings, after their skipper Rishabh Pant elected to field first. He sent Mathew Wade back to the pavilion for just 1. It was first given not out for a caught behind but Delhi successfully reviewed it. He gave away 7 runs in the first over.

The Fizz came back to bowl the sixth over where he conceded 6 runs only.

But he showed his actual magic in the death overs where he bowled the 17th and 20th overs where he gave away only 10 runs in total and picked up two wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar. In the final over, he only conceded 4 runs.

Mustafiz missed the first game for Delhi in the ongoing IPL due to quarantine rules after reaching India.