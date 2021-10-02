Mustafiz and Du Plessis involved in a nasty collision

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi was halted for a while after CSK opener Faf du Plessis bumped into RR pacer Mustafizur Rahman at the non-striker's end. The impact of collision on the South African batter seemed serious as he knelt down in pain and the team physio had to be called.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the sixth over. Du Plessis took off to steal a quick single after chipping a length ball towards mid-off. Since he kept his eyes on the ball, the CSK opener didn't anticipate the presence Mustafizur at the non-striker's end. As a result, both players collided and fell on the ground.

Du Plessis looked miffed and then he was down in pain. After getting checked by the physio, he was back in action. However, he fell prey to Rahul Tewatia in the next over. Probably the concentration was hampered after the incident as it was the first delivery he faced after getting back at the crease. He got stumped for 25, while attempting to hit a good length ball.

Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against CSK. The Royals made four changes to their playing eleven, dropping Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi and Chris Morris for Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh, David Miller and Mayank Markande.

CSK brought in KM Asif for Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran for Dwayne Bravo.