Mushtaq Ahmed signs with Bangladesh as spin bowling coach

Former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed was appointed Bangladesh spin bowling coach.

He will join the side ahead of the preparation camp later this month for the T20 series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Bangladesh team until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

The 53-year old, who has performed the spin bowling coach's role with England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22) has also held the position of the Pakistan team's bowling consultant (2014-16).

"It is a great honor for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach. I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around," Mushtaq Ahmed said.

"They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instill that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team."