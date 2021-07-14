Mushfiqur’s parents test Covid-19 positive

TBS report
14 July, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 06:10 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The parents of Bangladeshi star cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim have been tested positive Covid-19.

They were being brought to Dhaka from Bogura for better treatment. 

Test results of Mushfiqur's father Mahbub Hamid and mother Rahima Begum confirmed their infection on Tuesday, said Mushfiq's uncle Mahmudul Badal.

They left for Dhaka at 2:30pm Wednesday and will be admitted to Mugda General Hospital, he said.

After hearing the news, Mushfiq who went to Zimbabwe for paying three one-day matches, already decided to return home.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Senior Media Manager Ranin Imam confirmed the news.

