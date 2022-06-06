Mushfiqur Rahim nominated for ICC Player of the Month for May

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 02:53 pm

Mushfiqur displayed his batting prowess, spearheading his side’s resistance with centuries in Chattogram and Mirpur.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month for May following his stellar contributions at the crease in both Tests against Sri Lanka at home. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced both male and female nominees on Monday and Mushfiq has been accompanied by two Sri Lankan cricketers - Angelo Mathews and Asitha Fernando. 

Mushfiqur displayed his batting prowess, spearheading his side's resistance with centuries in Chattogram and Mirpur.

It was a memorable series for Mushfqur Rahim despite ending up on the losing end. He finished as the second-highest run-getter with 303 runs and like Mathews, had two centuries to show for his efforts. In the opening Test, he also became the first Bangladesh player to score 5000 Test runs.

Amassing 303 runs at an average of 151.5, he was a shining light for the hosts. His 105 in the first Test was crucial, while his 175 not out and an important partnership with Liton Das in the first innings of the second Test stood out even as his teammates faltered around him.

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando proved pivotal to his side's success in Bangladesh, taking 13 wickets across the two WTC Tests at an average of 16.61. Meanwhile, Angelo Mathews was a constant danger for the Bangladesh side. Big centuries in both Tests saw him aggregate 344 runs at an average of 172. His mammoth 199 in Chattogram was outshone by a thrilling 145 not out in Mirpur, which set the platform for his side to post a huge score of 506 and secure an impressive series victory.

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

