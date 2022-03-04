Mushfiqur available for selection in second T20I

Bangladesh physio Bayzid Ul Islam confirms that Mushfiqur Rahim will be available for selection in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Mirpur. Mushfiqur missed the first T20I due to an injury he sustained in his right thumb.

"Mushfiqur Rahim was hit on his right thumb a day before the first match. Then he underwent an X-ray but no fracture was found. We kept him under observation for 24 hours. There is no swelling. He faced throwdowns today and did not feel any discomfort. He is available for selection tomorrow," Bayzid said.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the second and final T20I at 3 pm local time on Saturday.