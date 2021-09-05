Mushfiq doesn't want to wicket-keep in T20Is anymore: Domingo

Sports

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:01 pm

Mushfiq doesn't want to wicket-keep in T20Is anymore: Domingo

The South African said that Mushfiq was supposed to keep in the third T20I but he has had a change of heart and he does not want to wicket-keep in the shortest format of international cricket. 

Mushfiq doesn&#039;t want to wicket-keep in T20Is anymore: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has revealed that Mushfiqur Rahim does not want to keep wickets in T20Is anymore. 

The South African said that Mushfiq was supposed to keep in the third T20I but he has had a change of heart and he does not want to wicket-keep in the shortest format of international cricket. 

"There has been a change after speaking to Mushi. He was going to keep after the second game. Mushfiq told me that he probably doesn't want to keep in T20 cricket anymore. We got to move on. I don't think Mushfiq's desire to keep is great in this format anymore. So we gotta focus on Sohan and possibly let him do the duties going into the competition," Domingo said at the post-match press conference. 

 

 

Mushfiqur Rahim / Russell Domingo / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20I Cricket

